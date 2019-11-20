International Development News
Ehlers’ 100th goal helps Jets stop Predators

  Reuters
  Nashville
  Updated: 20-11-2019 09:26 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 09:24 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 100th career goal, Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the host Nashville Predators 2-1 for their third straight win. Patrik Laine also scored for the Jets, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games.

Nick Bonino had the lone goal for the Predators, who are on a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) and are 1-5-2 in their past eight games. Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators.

Winnipeg improved to 10-1-1 in one-goal games this season. The Jets took a 1-0 lead just 18 seconds into the game. After Nashville's Roman Josi turned the puck over in the neutral zone, Laine and Kyle Connor entered the Predators' zone on a two-on-one break, and Laine converted a return pass from Connor for his fifth goal of the season.

Ehlers made it 2-0 at 3:47 of the second period when he took a pass from Mark Scheifele and sent a wrist shot over Saros' right shoulder from the high slot for his 10th goal of the season. Scheifele has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past three games.

The Predators got on the board at 18:11 of the second period. Rocco Grimaldi took a pass from Dan Hamhuis at the point, then sent a pass across the slot to Bonino, who controlled the puck with his skate before knocking it past Hellebuyck for his ninth goal of the season. Nashville had several chances after pulling Saros for the extra skater but were unable to get the equalizer.

The Jets and the Predators each went 0-for-2 on the power play.

