International Development News
Development News Edition

Duclair's 2 goals help Senators clip Wings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 10:07 IST
Duclair's 2 goals help Senators clip Wings
Image Credit: pixabay

Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist as the visiting Ottawa Senators edged the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night. Duclair also had two goals in the Senators' 5-2 home victory over Detroit earlier this season. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk tallied the other Ottawa goals on Tuesday, and Anders Nilsson made 35 saves.

Robby Fabbri, Valtteri Filppula, and Anthony Mantha scored for the Wings. Filppula and Filip Hronek (two assists) both had two-point games, and Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves. The Red Wings led 2-1 after the first period.

Duclair gave the Senators the lead at 3:08 of the first. Thomas Chabot flipped the puck from near his blue line to Duclair, who knocked it down with his glove and found himself behind the defense. He deked Bernier and slid the puck past the goalie's left skate. At 9:57 of the first, Fabbri scored his third goal since being traded by St. Louis two weeks ago. He took a shot from the right side that trickled past Nilsson along the crease. Ottawa forward Logan Brown touched the puck with his skate, and it went into the net.

Filppula scored the Wings' first short-handed goal since last March during a two-on-two rush at 18:32. Darren Helm fed him the puck in the slot, and he lifted it above Nilsson's left shoulder. Ottawa scored three times in the second to take a 4-2 lead.

Duclair scored at the five-minute mark when he skated around defenseman Mike Green at the right circle and beat Bernier on his stick side. Brown picked up an assist. Pageau scored 57 seconds later when he picked up a loose puck near center ice, got behind the defense and beat Bernier through the five-hole.

Duclair set up the next goal, at 10:22, when he skated in along the left side, went behind the goal line and found Tkachuk in front of the net. The Red Wings had the first 14 shots on goal in the third period but didn't break through until Bernier went to the bench for an extra skater. Mantha took a shot from the right circle that just snuck inside the goal post at the 17:14 mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

US Senate unanimously passes Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

In a show of solidarity with pro-democracy supporters in Hong Kong, the US Senate has unanimously passed legislation that would force the Trump administration to assess whether political unrest in the vital global financial hub justifies ch...

Benn leads sizzling Stars to blowout of Canucks

Jamie Benn collected two goals and an assist and Ben Bishop made 32 saves as the host Dallas Stars extended their point streak to nine games with a 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Justin Dowling, Corey Perry and defensema...

UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Sidama vote on autonomy in latest test for restive regions

Polls opened on Wednesday for Ethiopias Sidama people to vote on self-determination in a referendum closely watched by other ethnic groups also seeking more autonomy since reforms by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shook up the national power bal...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off Mexico's Chiapas -USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off Mexicos southern state of Chiapas on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the earthquake, which the agency said hit at a depth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019