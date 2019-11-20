International Development News
Bobrovsky, Panthers stop Flyers
Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and later survived a crosscheck that drew blood as his Florida Panthers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Tuesday night at Sunrise, Fla. Huberdeau and Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers were jostling in front of Philadelphia's net early in the second period. Myers ended the skirmish with a crosscheck to Huberdeau's face, drawing blood and giving the Panthers a four-minute power play. Huberdeau was able to return to action.

The Panthers also got goals from Colton Sceviour, Brett Connolly, Aleksander Barkov and Mike Hoffman. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves for the win, including 14 in the third period without surrendering a goal. Florida won despite going 0-for-4 on the power play. That snapped a nine-game streak of at least one power-play goal for the Panthers, who had gone 11 for 30 during that span.

Philadelphia's Morgan Frost, the team's 2017 first-round pick, scored in his NHL debut. Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers. Flyers starting goalie Carter Hart was pulled after allowing four goals on 18 shots in 30:23. Brian Elliott finished up, stopping all seven shots he faced.

Philadelphia opened the scoring 6:26 into the first period when Sanheim's shot from the left circle went in off of Bobrovsky's right arm. Florida tied it four minutes later as Sceviour's high shot from the point deflected in off the stick of Flyers forward Andy Andreoff.

Connolly's goal with 12:30 expired closed out the first-period scoring. His sharp-angle shot from the right goal line went in off the back of Hart's mask. The Panthers took a 3-1 lead with 6:46 gone in the second period. Defenseman Josh Brown's long lead pass to Evgenii Dadonov led to a shot on goal that was saved by Hart, but Barkov grabbed the long rebound and scored on a one-timer of the bouncing puck.

After Hart stopped Dadonov on a breakaway, Huberdeau took a short pass from Barkov and scored off the right post 10:23 into the second. Hart was then replaced. Frost's goal came 14:20 into the second, cutting Philadelphia's deficit to 4-2. Frost skated in from the left side and flipped in a high backhander from close range.

Hoffman added an empty-net goal with 2:32 remaining in the third period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

