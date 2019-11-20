Niederreiter sparks Hurricanes past Blackhawks

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist, and the visiting Carolina Hurricanes held on for a 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Martin Necas, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth consecutive game. Lucas Wallmark finished with a pair of assists.

Defensemen Erik Gustafsson and Connor Murphy scored for the Blackhawks. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Chicago, which failed to earn at least one point for only the third time in the past 12 games. Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek made 30 saves on 32 shots to improve to 10-3-1.

Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner turned aside 29 of 32 shots but dropped to 5-4-2. Carolina capitalized on a two-man breakaway to grab a 1-0 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first period. Necas fed a pass to Niederreiter, who quickly returned the puck to him. A one-timer resulted in Necas' fifth goal of the season.

The Hurricanes made it 2-0 in the first minute of the second period. Svechnikov carried the puck into the offensive zone and snapped a wrist shot from the left circle for his 10th goal. Niederreiter scored to increase Carolina's lead to 3-0 with 8:06 left in the second period. He chased down a pass in the offensive zone, streaked toward the net and turned to his backhand for his third goal.

Chicago ruined Mrazek's shutout try with 7:55 remaining in the third period. Gustafsson registered his third goal off a pass from Patrick Kane, who increased his point streak to 10 games. The Blackhawks pulled within 3-2 only 70 seconds later. Murphy put a shot past Mrazek for his first goal of the season. The defenseman's most recent goal had been March 28 against the San Jose Sharks.

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton pulled Lehner for an extra attacker in the final minutes. Carolina held firm on defense, and Aho sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 17.6 seconds remaining. --Field Level Media

