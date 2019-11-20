International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-At long last, India ready to take day-night test plunge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 11:00 IST
Cricket-At long last, India ready to take day-night test plunge
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

India has traditionally been reluctant to embrace innovation in cricket but on Friday, after much heel-dragging, they will finally experience a day-night test when they face neighbors Bangladesh in Kolkata.

The game's most influential nation was the last major team to jump on the Twenty20 bandwagon and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doggedly resisted the Decision Review System before accepting it almost reluctantly. They have been immune to the charms of day-night tests and turned down an offer to play one last year in Adelaide, where Australia had hosted New Zealand in the first-ever pink-ball test in 2015.

However, former captain Sourav Ganguly, who was appointed BCCI president last month, is a champion of the concept. Ganguly said it took him "three seconds" to convince India captain Virat Kohli to meet Bangladesh in what will be the maiden day-night test for both sides.

"I don't know why they didn't want to play (in Adelaide)," Ganguly told reporters earlier this month. "I met Virat for an hour and the first question was that we need to play day-night test. The answer in three seconds was, 'yes let's go ahead and do it.'"

The match, the second of a two-test series, will fittingly be held at Ganguly's home ground Eden Gardens, where the first three days are sold out. He is convinced day-night tests could be a potent weapon in fighting the dwindling attendance at test matches seen in some venues.

Kohli shares that belief. "It's an exciting thing. It's going to be a landmark occasion for Indian cricket," he said after India defeated Bangladesh inside three days in the series opener in Indore.

"We are just happy that we're the first team to start pink-ball cricket in India." Innovation brings its own set of challenges, however, and Kohli is wary of exaggerated swing, though he says bowlers too might struggle once the ball gets old.

"The ball does a lot early on, more than the red ball, so it's going to be a challenge for the batters," he added. "But with the older ball, I don't think it swings that much so the bowlers will have a tough time as well."

With most of the India and Bangladesh players having practically no experience with the pink ball, which has been used only sporadically in domestic cricket in both countries, there is at least a level playing field in that regard. Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque said they were aware of the challenges but we're looking forward to the experience.

"We don't have enough experience with that," the 28-year-old said after their loss in Indore. "But we look forward to the experience. We'll try to enjoy the next test."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Paine says Australia have done homework on young Pakistan

Captain Tim Paine said Wednesday Australia were wary of being surprised by Pakistans young pace attack, which could include 16-year-old sensation Naseem Shah, and admitted they had been studying as much footage as possible. The home team go...

Cricket-Nervous wait almost over for India's pink-ball supplier

Paras Anand freely admits he will probably be the most nervous person at Eden Gardens on Friday when India take the day-night test plunge against Bangladesh.Equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands, commonly known as SG, has supplied t...

UPDATE 1-Pope Francis begins visit to Thailand as faithful jostle for selfies

Pope Francis arrived in Thailand on Wednesday to meet with its small but devoted Catholic minority on a seven-day Asian trip that will include a family reunion in Bangkok and take his anti-nuclear message to Japan. Waiting for a glimpse of ...

Cong leader demands restoration of SPG cover for Gandhis

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday demanded in Rajya Sabha restoration of the SpecialProtection Group cover to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi familyRaising the issue in the upper house, he said the cover should b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019