Springboks to face Scotland and Georgia in July 2020: SA Rugby
The newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions are scheduled to play two Tests against Scotland, on 4 and 11 July, before hosting Georgia in a historical first home Test, on Saturday, 18 July.
SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Springboks will face Scotland and Georgia in three home Tests in the new international window of July 2020, as part of the Castle Lager Incoming Series match schedule.
The newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions are scheduled to play two Tests against Scotland, on 4 and 11 July, before hosting Georgia in a historical first home Test, on Saturday, 18 July.
It will be the Scots' first visit to South Africa since June 2014, when the Boks beat them by 55-6 in Port Elizabeth. The Springboks and Georgia have only met once before, in a pool match at the Rugby World Cup in 2003 in Sydney, when SA won 46-19.
SA Rugby will confirm the venues and kick-off times of the three matches at a later stage.
(With Inputs from APO)
- READ MORE ON:
- Springboks
- SA Rugby
- Scotland
- Georgia
- Castle Lager Incoming Series
- Rugby World Cup
ALSO READ
Soccer-Arsenal asked Scotland to leave out Tierney, says Clarke
Springboks to be at Pretoria to show off Webb Ellis Cup
Rugby-Scotland fined over World Cup typhoon comments
President thanks Springboks for putting best foot forward in World Cup
Rugby-Former Springboks coach Meyer steps down at Stade Francais