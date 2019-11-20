International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Cricket-Pink-ball buzz masks visibility concerns in Kolkata test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:17 IST
CORRECTED-Cricket-Pink-ball buzz masks visibility concerns in Kolkata test
Image Credit: Twitter (@CountyChamp)

The buzz in both dressing rooms is palpable but India and Bangladesh will head into their maiden day-night test with a common concern about the visibility of the pink ball to be used for the landmark match in Kolkata. The players appear genuinely excited and are leaving no stones unturned in their preparation for the match which will get underway in front of sellout crowds at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Since Adelaide hosted the first day-light test in 2015, there have been murmurs about the visibility of the pink balls, especially at twilight. Equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands have assured their pink balls would not discolor easily but concerns linger in both camps.

"Visibility is fine, the only anecdotal conversation I've heard is around being a little bit hard to pick up from point and square-leg," Bangladesh spin consultant Daniel Vettori told reporters on Wednesday. "That's what I've heard from umpires. It will be interesting to see if slip, gully, point, and umpires are able to see it that easy. Because they say there's a small halo effect that the ball has."

The former New Zealand captain said Bangladesh had just one practice session under the lights in Kolkata and they would rather wait to see how it unfolds. "We are excited to find out how it plays out rather than worrying about these little things that could go wrong. The guys are looking forward to it," Vettori said.

The exaggerated swing of the pink ball is expected to trouble the batsmen, even though it may be difficult to generate any reverse swing from the heavily-lacquered balls. "The four fast bowlers are very excited," Vettori said.

"It is a nice thing. Bangladeshi fast bowlers don't get to be excited a lot. I think they are coming to grips with a slightly different ball." The hosts have their own concerns about the visibility of the ball and India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is expecting a tough time behind the stumps.

"At twilight, when the ball gets a bit old, picking that darker ball may not be easy. It could be tough for the keeper and the slip fielders," said the 35-year-old. "It's especially tricky for the wicketkeeper because batsmen leave a lot more ball in test matches, compared to limited-overs cricket. And the way our pacers bowl, it often wobbles before I collect them.

"The background and crowd movement are the two other issues that may affect the ball's visibility." After thumping Bangladesh inside three days in the series opener in Indore, India are one draw away from their 12th consecutive home series victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan invites new Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Sri Lankas newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Islamabad at his earliest convenience, according to an official statement. Khan extended the invitation to Rajapaksa when the Paki...

Elton John: I needed teleprompter for Princess Diana's funeral song

British singer-songwriter Elton John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing an adaptation of Candle In the Wind at Princess Dianas funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano. John, who was a frie...

UPDATE 2-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...

US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open as Hong Kong bill escalates U.S.-China tensions

Wall Streets main indexes were set to fall at the open on Wednesday, as escalating political tensions between Washington and Beijing sparked fears that the two sides could fail to reach a trade agreement soon. Beijing on Wednesday condemned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019