Team for WI series: Rohit's workload to be discussed, out-of-form Dhawan may be on trial By Tapan Mohanta

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Vice-captain Rohit Sharma's workload management and opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor form are expected to dominate the deliberations when the national selection committee meets here on Thursday to decide on India's limited-overs squads for the home series against the West Indies.

SPO-BAD-IND Srikanth, Sameer progress in Korea Masters, Sourabh bows out

Gwangju (Korea), Nov 20 (PTI) India made a promising start at the Korea Masters with shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma advancing to the second round of the men's singles competition here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD WRIDDHIMAN Shami can be deadly on any surface, with any ball, says Wriddhiman

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Wednesday brushed aside concerns about pink ball being a challenge for bowlers like Mohammed Shami who, according to him, can be trusted to come good irrespective of the ball's colour or the nature of the surface.

SPO-SHOOT-LD IND World Cup Finals: Bhaker narrowly misses out on finals

Putian (China), Nov 20 (PTI) Manu Bhaker missed out on the finals by a point as India drew a blank on the second competition day of the World Cup Finals for rifle and pistol shooters here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD VETTORI Excited to play rather than think about negatives: Vettori on Day/Night Test

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Bangladesh's spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori is done dwelling on the "negatives" and wants his team to feel excited about competing in its maiden Day/Night Test even though it happens to be against a incomparably formidable-at-home India.

SPO-GOPICHAND-SINDHU Sindhu's recent lean run down to hectic scheduling: Gopichand

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) India's chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Wednesday attributed P V Sindhu's lean run since her World Championship triumph to hectic scheduling.

SPO-CRI-MALINGA

Malinga does u-turn on retirement, says wants to continue for 2 more years Colombo, Nov 20 (PTI) Sri Lanka captain and veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has had a rethink on his decision to retire after next year's Twenty20 World Cup, saying he can carry on for another two years.

SPO-CRI-HARBHAJAN-ASHWIN

Bring Ashwin back in limited overs cricket: Harbhajan By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Spin great Harbhajan Singh feels Ravichandran Ashwin deserves a comeback in India's limited overs set-up as a reward for his recent exploits with the red ball.

SPO-CRI-IND-VETTORI Bangladesh wary of early sun set

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Bangladesh's spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori conceded that early sunset in Kolkata could pose a massive challenge for his team's batsmen during the "twilight" hours of the upcoming historic Day/Night Test against India starting on Friday.

SPO-CRI-DAYNIGHT-ASHWIN Ashwin hopes Day/Night marks new beginning for Test cricket

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels Day/Night Tests will mark a new beginning for the traditional format in the country as the spectator count will improve drastically owing to the match timings.

SPO-CRI-PAK-WOM-MIR Sana Mir to take break from international cricket

Lahore, Nov 20 (PTI) Pakistan women's team star player Sana Mir on Wednesday announced she will be taking an indefinite break from international cricket to reset her "future objectives and targets".

SPO-CRI-IND-HASSAN Bangladesh's Saif Hassan ruled out of Pink Ball Test

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Bangladesh's reserve opener Saif Hassan was on Wednesday ruled out of the Day/Night Test against India owing to a finger injury.

SPO-CRI-RAVI-DAY-NIGHT Remembering first Pink Test: Umpire Ravi's mantra was "Late to bed and Late to Rise"

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) India's only Elite Panel umpire in recent times S Ravi had to forcibly change his "sleeping pattern" in order to adjust his body clock to the needs of the first-ever Day/Night Test between Australia and New Zealand back in 2015.

SPO-PTF-DAVIS-PLAYERS

Pakistan struggling to pick team for Davis Cup tie against India, contemplating juniors Karachi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is struggling to pick a team for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India following Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan's pull-outs, and is contemplating sending a junior team for the senior meet.

SPO-CRI-DDCA-BANSAL

'Chargesheeted' Rakesh Bansal removed from DDCA vice-president's post New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday removed Rakesh Bansal from the post of vice-president after it came to light that he has been chargesheeted in a criminal case.

SPO-CRI-PINK-GANGULY

Finest cricketers to grace India's maiden pink ball Test Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) India's finest cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev will assemble during the country's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh, starting here on Friday.

