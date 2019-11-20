International Development News
Development News Edition

Rallying-Citroen leaves world championship as Ogier exits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:45 IST
Rallying-Citroen leaves world championship as Ogier exits
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Citroen is leaving the world rally championship with immediate effect after six-times world champion Sebastien Ogier announced his departure from the team, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday. Citroen Racing said it had made the decision "due to the absence of a first-class driver available for (the) 2020 season."

The motorsport.com website said Ogier was expected to be announced as a Toyota driver on Monday. Toyota's Estonian Ott Tanak won the driver's title in Spain last month, ending Ogier's six-year reign, but announced four days later that he was joining Hyundai for 2020.

Hyundai secured the manufacturers' crown when this month's season-ending Australian race was called off due to the threat of bushfires. "Our decision to withdraw from WRC program as early as the end of 2019 follows on Sebastien Ogier's choice to leave Citroen Racing," said Citroen CEO Linda Jackson.

"We obviously have not wished this situation but we could not imagine 2020 season without Sebastien."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Hitler's top hat up for auction in Germany

Nazi memorabilia including Hitlers top hat and a cocktail dress worn by his companion Eva Braun is going under the hammer at a German auction house, drawing calls from the Jewish community to stop a sale it deems immoral.The collection feat...

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Citroen leaves world championship as Ogier exits

Citroen is leaving the world rally championship with immediate effect after six-times world champion Sebastien Ogier announced his departure from the team, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday. Citroen Racing said it had made the decis...

UPDATE 3-Saudi king blames Iran for "chaos", says strikes failed to hurt kingdom's development

Saudi Arabias King Salman struck a defiant note against the kingdoms enemies, saying on Wednesday that missile and drone strikes it blames on Iran had not halted development and reiterating that Riyadh will not hesitate to defend itself. In...

Witness: Worked with Giuliani at Trump's 'express direction'

Washington, Nov 20 AP Ambassador Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the express direction of President Donald Trump and pushed for a political quid pro quo with Kyi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019