International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray admits being out of shape after Davis Cup scare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:03 IST
Tennis-Murray admits being out of shape after Davis Cup scare
Image Credit: Flickr

Former world number one Andy Murray admitted he was not in the best physical shape to open Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign after narrowly avoiding a shock defeat to unheralded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old had not played a competitive match since winning the European Open title in Antwerp, his first since returning after having had hip surgery in January. He has also been dealing with an elbow injury and becoming a father for the third time and it showed as the 179th-ranked Griekspoor, who played instead of Botic Van de Zandschulp, gave Murray a torrid time on Court 3.

Murray eventually scrambled to a 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(5) victory in a match he admitted he had not deserved to win. Afterward, he said he was carrying extra weight around the court. "When I was 25, it's quite easy, after a couple of weeks of practice, it's quicker to get going whereas now it takes a little bit longer," he told reporters.

"I've made quite big changes to the way I train off the court as well. But the weight and things like that, that's my fault. I've never had that in my career before. "If you're weighing four or five kilos more than you're used to, that is probably going to affect how you feel moving around. You go to the gym and lift a medicine ball up that's five kilos, it's pretty heavy. So I need to do better with that.

"That's not anyone else's responsibility." There has been a jolly mood around the British camp since arriving in Madrid, where they have been handed a relatively comfortable group along with the Dutch and Kazakhstan.

On the eve of the tie, they amused themselves by using phrases from the movie Frozen in their press conference. But Murray played down suggestions they had taken their opening Group E clash lightly, even if he admitted the late Dutch switch to play the 23-year-old Griekspoor had thrown him.

"We arrived here a week before our first match, which I think everyone considered to be pretty early," Murray, who also seemed to be suffering from a cold, said. "I was taking the match very seriously today. But when you have a child, maybe that becomes your priority for a period of time. Maybe I could have got on the practice courts sooner.

"He played completely differently against me to what we'd discussed. A guy serving 180kph second serves makes things difficult." While the lack of atmosphere has been criticized at the inaugural 18-nation Finals at La Caja Magica, Murray said he had no complaints so far with the new format even if it lacked the fever-pitch intensity of 2015 final in Ghent when he inspired Britain to the title with victory over Belgium.

"The atmosphere is much more intimate on a court like that today. The atmosphere was brilliant," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

The actor Jussie Smollett has sued the city of Chicago and multiple police officers for malicious prosecution, claiming they caused him economic harm, mental anguish and distress.Smollett made his accusation in a counterclaim made public on...

UPDATE 2-Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in 3 weeks

UK stocks fell on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7 following disappointing quarterly sales. The FTSE ...

Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR

The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Jones, who is the Dolphins longest-tenured player, sustained a shoulde...

UPDATE 6-Senior U.S. diplomat says he followed Trump's 'orders' on pressuring Ukraine

A senior U.S. diplomat told lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, providing some of the most significant testimony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019