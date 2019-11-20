International Development News
Jets RB Bell rips NFL's 'random' drug tests

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:37 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:35 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell appeared to suggest on Wednesday that he's being unfairly targeted by the NFL and its drug-testing policy. "I done had 5 'random' HGH blood test in 10 weeks," Bell wrote on Twitter. "@NFL I'm not doing another after today, whatever y'all lookin for it obviously ain't there & I'm not about to keep allowing y'all to stick me with those dirty (expletive) needles ... find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me."

Bell received a two-game suspension in 2014 after he was charged with marijuana possession and a DUI. He also was handed a four-game ban for missing a test in 2016. Jets coach Adam Gase acknowledged he was aware of Bell's tweet, but noted that the running back "never said anything to me about it. It's something out of our control."

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract in the offseason, has struggled to produce behind a patchwork offensive line in his first season in New York. The 27-year-old has turned 161 carries into 508 yards and a 3.2-yard rushing average. He's added 46 receptions for 309 yards, while his four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) are tied for the team lead. In his five previous seasons in Pittsburgh, Bell had 5,336 rushing and 2,660 receiving yards with 42 touchdowns. He led the NFL in 2017 in both carries (321) and total touches (406). He sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute.

-- Field Level

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

