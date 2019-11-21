International Development News
Redskins QB Smith returning to a routine, one year post-injury

  Updated: 21-11-2019 00:02 IST
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is making strides toward his NFL comeback, 12 months after a gruesome leg injury put his career in jeopardy. "I've really tried to transition into working on some football stuff," Smith said on the Redskins' podcast, "The Alex Smith Report" recently. "Like into some quarterback stuff."

Smith suffered a broken fibula and tibia in his right leg against the Houston Texans on Nov. 18, 2018, that required 17 surgeries. He also had to fight off an infection. He has been progressing throughout the year to where he is today: working on things that quarterbacks take for granted, such as dropback passes thrown to live receivers and "getting some kind of real work in."

"I'm working on my own, doing some of that stuff, so it's kind of the next phase in this," Smith said. "It was always lurking to kind of graduate out of everyday stuff and try to get into some athletic stuff and try to push that." He continued: "It just feels good to be able to run and drop and throw."

The Redskins acquired Smith from Kansas City before the 2018 season. He signed a four-year contract extension that put him under contract for five years and $111 million. It included $71 million in injury guarantees. Smith, 35, was 6-4 with the Redskins in 2018, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 2,180 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by San Francisco, Smith has a 94-66-1 record as a starter with the 49ers, Chiefs and Redskins. Washington (1-9) could use a healthy Smith. The Redskins started the season with veteran Case Keenum at quarterback and have turned to rookie Dwayne Haskins.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan spoke glowingly about Smith's efforts. "I've never seen anything like the effort he's pouring into his rehab," Callahan said in October. "It's so impressive, and for him to be going out there in the stages he's gone through, he's got the ultimate respect from all of us."

