International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Davis Cup Finals turning into the late, late show

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:29 IST
Tennis-Davis Cup Finals turning into the late, late show
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Davis Cup Finals schedule was thrown into chaos on Wednesday as, for the second day running, the challenge of fitting in six ties in a day at La Caja Magica proved almost impossible.

Tuesday's action concluded with Spain completing victory over Russia just before 2am local time and Wednesday's programme is likely to go even later. Two of the group ties scheduled for 6pm local time starts -- Belgium versus Australia and Italy versus the U.S. -- had not even started at 8pm because of late-running of the day matches.

Each tie, played on one of the three courts at the complex, consists of two singles matches followed by a doubles rubber. Britain's Group E match against the Netherlands began at 11am but it took eight and three quarter hours to complete. Andy Murray had needed almost three hours to beat Tallon Griekspoor before Dan Evans lost to Robin Haase, also in three sets.

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski then beat Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4 7-6(6) but only after saving two set points in the second set. Had they not the Belgium and Australian fans outside in the drafty concourses would have been waiting even longer to cheer their teams on. Germany's 3-0 Group C win against Argentina on Court 2 also ran late -- not by helped by the doubles rubber between Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz and Leonardo Mayer and Maximo Gonzalez involving three tiebreaks, the last of which ran to 38 points.

"It's one of the longest days I've had sitting in the chair," Britain's captain Leon Smith said. "It's been another day of incredible drama." The re-jigged Davis Cup format effectively squeezes a competition in which "home and away" World Group ties were played in February, April and September into one hectic week at a neutral venue. Eighteen nations have assembled in Madrid with 25 individual ties to be played in seven days.

Spain's Rafael Nadal expressed his concern at the late matches on Tuesday, after the deciding doubles rubber in Spain's tie started at 28 minutes past midnight. "That makes big trouble for us, for the players and the same time for the people who are coming to the stadium," he said.

Australian skipper Lleyton Hewitt, one of the fiercest critics of the ITF's decision to revamp the competition, was also concerned about the impact on his players who were also playing late into the night on Tuesday against Colombia. "No doubt it's a problem," he said. "It throws your sleeping pattern, eating, the guys have to get treatment after these matches, and then a lot of the times you've got to bounce back the next day as well," said Hewitt.

"It's just another thing we're dealing with this week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-After rise in Iowa polls, Buttigieg in spotlight at U.S. Democratic presidential debate

Democratic White House contender Pete Buttigieg, who has climbed into the lead in recent polls in Iowa, will get his turn in the spotlight on Wednesday when 10 of the top candidates for the partys presidential nomination meet in a debate in...

Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp -civil defence

An attack by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 and wounded several at a displaced persons camp on Wednesday, rescue workers said. Syrias northwest corner, including the Idlib r...

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019