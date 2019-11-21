International Development News
Cricket-England win toss, choose to bat against NZ in first test

  • Updated: 21-11-2019 03:16 IST
Cricket-England win toss, choose to bat against NZ in first test
England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat in the first test against New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday. Both teams named their starting lineups on Wednesday, with England's opening batsman Dom Sibley earning his first test cap as the tourists named the same team that played New Zealand 'A' in a three-day warm-up match in Whangarei.

Top-order batsman Joe Denly was also included after he came through the New Zealand 'A' match unscathed, having missed the Twenty20 series with an ankle injury. New Zealand, however, chose not to unleash fast bowler Lockie Ferguson in his first test start, sending the right armer back to Auckland to play domestic one-day cricket before he re-joins the team ahead of the second game in Hamilton.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

