Raptors pull away to beat Magic for second time

  • Reuters
  • Toronto
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 08:39 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 08:35 IST
Fred VanVleet scored 24 points and added seven assists, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Orlando Magic 113-97 on Wednesday night. The Magic lineup was depleted after they lost center Nikola Vucevic and forward Aaron Gordon to sprained right ankles in the first half. Neither returned.

It was the second win for the Raptors against the Magic this season. Both wins have come at home, where they are 6-0 on the season. Terence Davis II had a career-best 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Raptors, who shot 52.3 percent from the field. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Norman Powell added 15 points and Chris Boucher contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 21 points. Jonathan Isaac added 16 points and 13 rebounds, Terrence Ross had 14 points, and Markelle Fultz and Khem Birch each scored 12 points for the Magic, who shot 38.5 percent from the field. Vucevic had three points, five rebounds and five assists in 10:50 before he was injured. Gordon had two points in 12:14 before his injury.

Siakam's dunk at the buzzer ended the first quarter with the teams tied at 32-32. The Raptors opened an 11-point lead with 7:01 to play in the second quarter when Rondae Hollis-Jefferson converted his own steal by making a running dunk. The lead reached 12 but the Raptors withstood the Magic's rally that cut the lead to five and had a 61-51 lead at halftime.

The Magic cut the lead to five points with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter, but the Raptors regained the 10-point margin on OG Anunoby's 3-pointer. Boucher finished the third quarter with a layup and the Raptors led 79-68.

VanVleet's running layup put the Raptors ahead by 15 points with 10:54 to play in the fourth quarter. Siakam's 13-footer put the Raptors ahead by 19 points with 4:53 remaining.

