Online Tickets go live for the Indian hockey team's Pro League home games

Hockey India on Thursday announced that tickets for the country's home matches in the much-anticipated FIH Pro League next year are available online now. It will be the first time that India will be participating in the FIH Hockey Pro-League, which will see the country host the likes of The Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand in a total of eight matches between January 18-May 24 in Bhubaneswar.

The tickets for India's eight home matches are priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively. The online ticket sales have gone live at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/FIH-Hockey-Pro-League-2020.

The six-month long FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 will see world No.5 Indian men's hockey team start off their campaign by hosting world No.3 The Netherlands in two home matches on January 18 and 19. This will be followed by two more home matches against the world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 respectively.

India will then play Australia on February 21 and 22. These home matches will be followed by away games against Germany in April and Great Britain in May. The final two games will be at home against New Zealand on May 23 and 24.

