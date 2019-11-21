International Development News
Development News Edition

Online Tickets go live for the Indian hockey team's Pro League home games

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 12:14 IST
Online Tickets go live for the Indian hockey team's Pro League home games

Hockey India on Thursday announced that tickets for the country's home matches in the much-anticipated FIH Pro League next year are available online now. It will be the first time that India will be participating in the FIH Hockey Pro-League, which will see the country host the likes of The Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and New Zealand in a total of eight matches between January 18-May 24 in Bhubaneswar.

The tickets for India's eight home matches are priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 respectively. The online ticket sales have gone live at https://in.ticketgenie.in/Tickets/FIH-Hockey-Pro-League-2020.

The six-month long FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 will see world No.5 Indian men's hockey team start off their campaign by hosting world No.3 The Netherlands in two home matches on January 18 and 19. This will be followed by two more home matches against the world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9 respectively.

India will then play Australia on February 21 and 22. These home matches will be followed by away games against Germany in April and Great Britain in May. The final two games will be at home against New Zealand on May 23 and 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Schools have reopened, moreover 917 schools were never shut after abrogation of Article 370, Centre says in SC.

Schools have reopened, moreover 917 schools were never shut after abrogation of Article 370, Centre says in SC....

Various central legislations were not applicable in J-K before abrogation of Article 370: Solicitor General to SC.

Various central legislations were not applicable in J-K before abrogation of Article 370 Solicitor General to SC....

Cong hits out at govt over appointment of Pragya Thakur to parliamentary committee on defence

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over the appointment of controversial BJP leader Pragya Thakur to a crucial Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence and said it was unfortunate for the country. According to a bulletin...

BPCL, SCI shares hit 52-week high after privatisation move; pares gain later

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL, Shipping Corp of India SCI and Container Corp of India Concor showed mixed trend on Thursday after the Cabinet approved sale of governments stake in these companies. BPCL which opened the day 0.92 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019