Hasina to watch Indo-Bangladesh day night Test in Kolkata
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will watch the day and night Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Kolkata on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
India is taking on Bangladesh in its maiden day and night Test match, which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium from Friday.
