Ghosal in quarters of PSA world tour gold event

India's Saurav Ghosal moved into the quarterfinals of the Channel VAS Championship, a PSA world tour gold event, after beating Tom Richards of England 11-3, 11-5, 11-5.

Ghosal looked in good touch as he opened his campaign with a win in the second round at the St George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club.

The seventh seeded Indian is again pitted to face top seed Mohamed ElShorbagy of Egypt next. The two had only a few days ago met in the World Championship where El Shorbagy won after staving off a stiff resistance from the Indian.

