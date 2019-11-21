Veda Krishnamurthy to lead India 'A' women's team in Australia

Middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy will lead a 15-member India 'A' women's team during next month's tour of Australia. While Veda will lead the side, off-spinner Anuja Patil has been named as her deputy for the tour.

The squad was picked by the All-India Women's Selection Committee after meeting here on Thursday. Young batter Shefali Verma, who was named player-of-the-tournament for her exploits in India's 5-0 T20 series win in the West Indies, has also found a place in the squad.

The squad will include two wicket-keepers in Sushma Verma and Nuzhat Parween. India will play three ODIs and as many T20 matches during the tour.

India 'A' women's squad: Veda Krishnamurthy (Captain), Anuja Patil (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, D Hemalatha, Tanusree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parween (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Manali Dakshini, T P Kanwar.

