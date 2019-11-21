Lahiri to feature in RSM Classic golf

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who had to go through the Korn Ferry Final Series to get back his PGA Tour card, will tee off against Peter Malnati and Ben Martin in the opening round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Georgia later this week. Lahiri will get his last chance to take advantage of a massive fall segment of the season end with the 11th event of the week.

A mix of injury and lack of form has witnessed three missed cuts and one withdrawal from Lahiri in five starts. This week at the The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Georgia, Lahiri plays with Malnati and Martin in the opening round at the Plantation course.

Lahiri is currently ranked 374th, the lowest since April 2011, just before his first pro win at the Panasonic Open India. The RSM Classic features two courses, the Seaside and Plantation, which will witness 156 players in the final Tour event before the holiday break.

The player in focus this week will be Brendon Todd, winner of the last two events, and is now gunning for three in a row. No one has done that since 2006 when Tiger Woods achieved the feat.

