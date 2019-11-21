Penguins recall D Trotman from AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman Zach Trotman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League in advance of Thursday's road game against the New York Islanders. Trotman, 29, had two goals and three assists over eight games in the AHL.

Trotman has three career NHL goals and 10 assists over 83 games with the Boston Bruins and Penguins. Trotman appeared in 13 games with the Penguins last season, recording one assist. No corresponding move was announced, but the roster addition comes a day after Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz left practice with an undisclosed injury.

