Browns' Randall confirms death threats following hit

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:18 IST
Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall said he received death threats following his helmet-to-helmet hit last week on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Randall was ejected from Cleveland's 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last Thursday after his hit left Johnson with a concussion and bleeding from an ear.

"How is it, from the standpoint, after the hit ... I get so many death threats, so many people calling me names, people saying, 'Oh, I hope you get hurt, I'm going to kill you, this and that,'" the 27-year-old Randall told Cleveland.com. "And it's OK for fans to do it to us, but then when we say something back, it's a problem, we get in trouble. I just never understood that." Randall, who apologized for the hit on Instagram after the game, dismissed the notion that the backlash could have been amplified after defensive end Myles Garrett hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet.

"It shouldn't matter," Randall said. "At the end of the day, the NFL is a brotherhood; nobody goes out there to hurt anybody. We're all in it, this is an entertainment-based business. At the end of the day, we are entertainers. The last thing I need to be doing is watching my back for fans and stuff talking crazy. I know most of them aren't even about that life, because I did really been in that life. ... I know most of them ain't even close to that life. "It's just funny to me how they blurt out and just say crazy, off-the-wall stuff, but just like the situation with one of my former teammates (safety Jermaine Whitehead). He lost his job behind something like that, but it's OK for them to openly say stuff like that. I find that so crazy to me."

The Browns released Whitehead on Nov. 4, one day after he posted a series of threatening remarks on social media following the team's 24-19 loss in Denver. "Imma kill you b---- ... that's on blood," Whitehead wrote to one Twitter user.

"Don't get shot at Lil b---- ... can you whoop my a-- ... f--- football ... let me know when you need the address," he tweeted to another. Whitehead apologized the following day.

