International Development News
Development News Edition

Maradona returns as coach of Argentina's Gimnasia two days after leaving

  • PTI
  • |
  • Buenos Aires
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:19 IST
Maradona returns as coach of Argentina's Gimnasia two days after leaving
Image Credit: Flickr

Argentine legend Diego Maradona announced on Thursday he would return as coach of Superliga side Gimnasia, just two days after resigning. "I am very happy to be able to announce that I will remain coach of Gimnasia," he wrote on social media, noting that his about-face comes after "we finally achieved political unity in the club."

Maradona had explained he was no longer keen on remaining at the club after its president Gabriel Pellegrino, the man who brought him back to Argentine football, pulled out of running for re-election as the side's president next Saturday. However, thousands of supporters demonstrated in front of its headquarters demanding that he return to his post.

The 59-year-old former Argentina captain and coach took over at Gimnasia in early September, when it was bottom of the 24-club Superliga. "I hope (the leaders) will provide reinforcements they promised me," Maradona wrote.

The World Cup winner was hailed as a hero on his return to Argentine football after years coaching abroad but he had a limited impact in La Plata. Gimnasia won three of its eight matches with him in charge, all of them away, while they lost five, four of them at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said.He was the editor of the newspape...

Zero Hour notice in RS over adulterated milk

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk. Most of the chemicals used as milk adulterants are poisonous and cause health hazards, it in...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the citys police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.At least eight protesters who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019