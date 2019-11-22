Canucks' power play overpowers Predators

International Development News
Elias Pettersson had a goal with two assists, and the visiting Vancouver Canucks scored a season-high five power-play goals in a 6-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The Canucks ended their three-game skid (0-2-1) while extending the Predators' slide to six in a row (0-5-1).

Jacob Markstrom made 45 saves, Quinn Hughes recorded three assists, and Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat each had a goal with an assist as the Canucks beat Nashville for the second time in 10 days. Tyler Graovac and Tanner Pearson added goals for Vancouver. The Canucks are 8-for-9 with the man-advantage against the Predators in 2019-20 after converting all but one chance Thursday. They were 3-for-3 in a 5-3 home win over Nashville on Nov. 12.

Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who outshot the visitors 48-23 but went 1-for-6 on the power play. Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne entered with a 6.72 goals-against average during a three-game losing streak, and he was pulled after allowing five goals on 17 shots through two periods. Nashville opened the scoring as Ryan Johansen took a cross-ice pass from Roman Josi and streaked alone down the right-wing. He finished with a backhander past Markstrom for his third goal of the season at 8:07.

However, the Canucks continued their power-play dominance against the Predators by scoring on consecutive chances late in the period. Pettersson was credited with his ninth when his shot from the point deflected off a Nashville stick and past Rinne with 3:26 left in the first. Pettersson has four goals in five career games against the Predators.

Two minutes later, Graovac tipped in an Alexander Edler shot to give Vancouver a 2-1 advantage. Nashville leveled the game at 2-2 when Jarnkrok one-timed a Mikael Granlund pass with a power-play blast past at 4:56 of the second period.

Vancouver, though, made it 6-for-6 on the power play against the Predators this season at 7:07 into the second. Miller was the recipient after his shot was again deflected off a Predator to make it 3-2. Boeser scored with 1:55 left in the second, and Horvat's goal 27 seconds later concluded the power-play barrage. Matt Duchene, off a Jarnkrok assist, cut Nashville's deficit to two with 11:29 left in regulation. Pearson added a late short-handed, empty-netter for the Canucks.

