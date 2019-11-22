International Development News
Development News Edition

Art of spin bowling is dying in India, feels Murali Kartik

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 11:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 11:37 IST
Art of spin bowling is dying in India, feels Murali Kartik
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Former cricketer Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is slowly dying in India, saying currently there are hardly any traditional spinners in the country who can outfox a batsman in the air or with turn. Kartik, a former left-arm tweaker who played eight Tests and 37 ODIs for India, lamented the absence of quality spinners in the country, which according to him is a stark contrast from the past.

"We still want a (Muttiah) Muralitharan, a (Shane) Warne or a Daniel Vettori who can beat the batsmen in the air and be aggressive in their own way. That is missing right now," Kartik said. "There was a time when many spinners failed to get selected in their respective state teams as there was tough competition. But, now the Indian spin bowling coffer is literally bare, by which I mean old-fashioned spinners. There are some who can dart the ball but a spinner is someone who spins," he said.

The 43-year-old, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, said it was alarming to witness the drop in quality. "Nowadays, one can stand and deposit a bowler right behind his head. I feel the drop in quality. We were taught that we had to outfox batsmen in the flight or get hit. Our escape route was not to push fielders at long-on or long-off and get a catch," Kartik said here on the sidelines of the launch of 'Wizards - The Story of Indian Spin Bowling' by author Anindya Dutta.

"From 2011 to 2014, Indian cricket changed after we lost 0-4, 0-4 to Australia and England. We got wickets on pitches that were conducive for seamers." Kartik also had a piece of advice for wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"There are certain technical things for Kuldeep Yadav to do. He should not increase the pace as it would be counterproductive for him," he said. Former wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta agreed with Kartik and said the current crop of spinners are too concerned about getting hit.

"I can understand that with the advent of T20 cricket, a lot has changed but the basics cannot change. This generation of spinners is more scared of getting hit. "Rarely would someone say I will get the batsman out at slip or silly point. That is a paradigm shit in the mindset of spinners," Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta said the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's decision to conduct the first-ever day/night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens is "a great step forward".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament against electoral bonds, say 'PM must speak up '

Congress party on Friday staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament against alleged lack of transparency in electoral bonds and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis explanation over reports claiming that the BJP has been ...

Plenty of questions still to be answered: Shastri on pink ball

The historic significance of Indias maiden DayNight Test isnt lost on him but national coach Ravi Shastri on Friday also struck a note of caution by saying that plenty of questions on the pink balls behaviour are still to be answered. Seven...

UP: 13 injured in road accident

At least 13 people were injured when a speeding car lost control after being hit by a truck from behind and rammed into a tempo coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district, police said on Friday. All the injured were...

Initially thought about casting dark-complexioned actor: 'Bala' dir on Bhumi's role

Targeted for casting Bhumi Pednekar in a role for which she needed to have a darker skin tone, Bala director Amar Kaushik says not experimenting with the look of a character will confine an actor only to a particular kind of role. Describin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019