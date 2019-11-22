Pelicans hand Suns third straight setback

Brandon Ingram had 28 points and three 3-pointers and JJ Redick had 26 points and five 3-pointers when the New Orleans Pelicans opened a three-game road trip with a 124-121 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Jrue Holiday had 23 points and nine assists and E'Twuan Moore had 19 points and three 3-pointers for the Pelicans, who shot 53.4 percent from the field while winning four of their last five.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points and six rebounds, Devin Booker had 19 points and seven assists and Cam Johnson had 14 points and three 3-pointers for the Suns, who have lost three straight for the first time this season. Ingram scored seven straight points in the last 2:02 for a 124-115 lead with 19.8 seconds remaining. Booker hit a technical free throw and Johnson scored five points to make it 124-121 before Holiday missed two free throws with five-tenths of a second remaining.

The Suns called a timeout and got the ball with two-tenths of a second left, and Booker's desperation overhead tip from behind the 3-point line was not close. Redick has four 20-point games in his last six and has made 30-of-59 3-pointers in that stretch. Ingram had eight rebounds and five assists.

The Pelicans made 16-of-35 3-point attempts, 9-of-14 in the second half. Ball had eight points and five assists after missing the previous six games. The Suns were 13-of-31 from 3-point range. Booker, Oubre and Elie Okobo had two-plus apiece. Okobo had season highs with 11 points and seven assists.

The Suns played again without point guard Ricky Rubio and center Aron Baynes. Rubio has missed two of the last three games with back spasms, and Baynes has missed the last two games with a hip injury. Redick made 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions midway through the first period, turning one into a four-point play, midway through the first period as the Pelicans took a 24-12 that gradually evaporated when Johnson made three 3-pointers in the final six minutes of the period.

Oubre's 3-pointer gave the Suns a 66-59 halftime lead, but the Pelicans made their first 10 field-goal attempts in the third quarter with Redick scoring 12 points to take a 95-94 lead into the fourth quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)