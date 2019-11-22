International Development News
Development News Edition

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:44 IST
Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a two-game skid.

Brent Seabrook and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks. Chicago has lost back-to-back games after winning the previous four in a row. Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney made 32 saves to improve to 3-1-2 on the season.

Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 31 shots but dropped to 4-5-2. Tampa Bay broke a scoreless tie when it converted on the power play with 3:50 remaining in the first period.

Sergachev faked a shot from the blue line and instead slid a pass to Yanni Gourde near the top of the left circle. Gourde quickly returned a pass to Sergachev, who blasted a slap shot past Crawford for his first goal of the season. Pat Maroon also picked up an assist on the play, which marked Tampa Bay's 17th power-play goal in 19 games. The Lightning entered the night with the second-best power play in the NHL, scoring on 29.6 percent of their opportunities.

Tampa Bay clung to a one-goal lead until midway through the third period, when Seabrook evened the score at 1-1. The veteran defenseman pinched in behind the net and banked a shot off McElhinney for his third goal of the season. Seabrook's highlight-reel goal came on his bobblehead night at the United Center, where he has played since 2005.

Only 1:17 later, Tampa Bay responded to pull back in front 2-1. Victor Hedman fired a wrist shot from the high slot, and Cirelli tipped it in for his fourth goal of the season and his third in the past three games. The Lightning made it 3-1 with 7:37 remaining in the third period. Point tipped in a feed from Ondrej Palat for his fifth goal.

Strome tallied his fifth goal to pull Chicago within 3-2 with 2:43 to go, but Paquette's empty-net goal padded the lead in the final minute. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.

China wants to work out an initial trade pact with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, President Xi Jinping said on Friday but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary. Economists warn that a prolonged dispute betwe...

Day-night Test: Bangladesh win toss against India, elect to bat first

In the first-ever day-night Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against India here at the Eden Gardens here on Friday. India didnt change their winning eleven from the last game while Bangladesh introduced Al-Amin and Nayeem in...

Next Maha CM will be Sena's, NCP hasn't sought post: Manikrao

The next Maharashtra chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has not demanded the top post during state-level meetings on government formation, Congress leader Manikrao Thakare said on Friday. Sources suggest...

S.Korean minister to visit Japan ahead of deadline on intelligence pact

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit Japan on Friday for a meeting of the Group of 20 big economies, a diplomatic source said, as the neighbours pact to share intelligence is set to end over a diplomatic and trade dispute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019