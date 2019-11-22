International Development News
Development News Edition

Ghana Rugby concludes two 'Get Into Rugby' Courses

The "Get Into Rugby" Programme is an introduction programme developed by World Rugby to support its members in growing the game of Rugby Union globally.

Ghana Rugby concludes two 'Get Into Rugby' Courses
Ghana Rugby decided to take part in the GIR Programme after considering various options for its youth development programs. Image Credit: pixabay

Ghana Rugby (www.Ghana.Rugby) concluded two World Rugby "Get Into Rugby" (GIR) Courses held in Accra and Cape Coast Ghana on 20 and 21 November 2019 respectively.

The "Get Into Rugby" Programme is an introduction programme developed by World Rugby to support its members in growing the game of Rugby Union globally.

The GIR Programme consists of two Phases, Try and Play, with each having four modules that progressively introduce the rules, laws, and skills that players need to master in order to progress to the Stay Phase of rugby.

Ghana Rugby decided to take part in the GIR Programme after considering various options for its youth development programs.

The President of Ghana Rugby, Mr. Herbert Mensah, has on numerous occasions stated that the Unions' job is really to build character in Ghana by introducing the Game of Rugby Union to Ghana's youth.

"Underpinning the game we love is a set of values that are timeless and that, once acquired, can serve the person holding them throughout his or her life. Some of these values are discipline, respect, solidarity, integrity, and passion." Mensah said.

According to Mensah Ghana has no rugby culture and the Game has not even been officially endorsed as sports option for all schools by the Ghana Education Services.

Despite this hurdle, Ghana Rugby has managed to get the buy-in from various schools in Greater Accra and CentWest and has grown its GIR participation base substantially year after year since inception in 2015.

Mensah also said the programme has not even touched one percent of its potential in Ghana and to roll it out properly will require substantial resources of trained Development Officers, rugby kit and money.

"We welcome the contributions made by Societe Generale Ghana and World Rugby but it will require an enormous lot more if we are to reach out to all Regions in Ghana," Mensah said.

The training included both Development Officers from Clubs and teachers from schools. The inclusion of teachers is a first for Ghana and according to Rafatu Inusah, Zonal GIR Coordinator for Greater Accra, this step will hopefully have a ripple effect in the school environment.

The courses coincide with the first-ever Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) match in its new format that will be played in Elmina-Ghana at 11 am on the Nduom Sports Stadium.

The World Rugby Trainer conducting the GIR Courses, Mr. Charles Yapo, will also act as Match Commissioner for the crucial elimination match between the Ghana Eagles and the Botswana Vultures.

The team that wins the RAC encounter will proceed to the pool stage of the RAC and will face Zimbabwe and Tunisia in Pool D towards the middle of 2020.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Govt selling PSUs to pamper some private players: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday attacked the BJP-led government over disinvestment of PSUs, accusing it of pursuing privatisation to pamper some private players. Government is selling family silver of the country to pursue...

China pressuring priest at center of agreement with Vatican

Beijing, Nov 22 AP A Chinese Catholic priest whose demotion was key to a now-stalled effort at reconciliation between China and the Vatican is being pressured to join the official Communist Party-controlled church organization, a fellow pri...

Madurai: Protests over release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front TNUEF on Friday participated in a protest against the remission of sentence and premature release of 17 convicts in Melavalavu murder case. More than 50 members participated in the protest and som...

China's Xi: Should strengthen communication with U.S. to avoid misjudgment -Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing and Washington should strengthen communication on strategic issues in order to avoid misjudgment and misunderstanding, Chinas official Xinhua News Agency reported.Xinhua quoted Xi as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019