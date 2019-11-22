International Development News
Development News Edition

Legends relive glorious Eden Gardens moments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:58 IST
Legends relive glorious Eden Gardens moments

Indian cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble on Friday revisited their glorious on-field moments at the Eden Gardens, the venue for the country's first ever day-night Test. In a special programme during the lunch break on the opening day of the India-Bangladesh pink-ball Tests, Tendulkar, Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman relived some of the iconic moments at the famous venue here, including the 1993 Hero Cup final versus West Indies and the 2001 Test versus Australia.

All of them thanked their captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly for bringing them together. Ganguly, too, was supposed to be part of the 40-minute discussion on Star Sports but could not make it as he was understandably caught up with administrative issues. "We have not had a chance to sit like this since our playing days. It is a special day and there could not have been a better venue for this historic game," said Kumble, whose sensational spell of six for 12 helped India to a famous win over West Indies.

The Kolkata crowd is probably the most passionate in the country and they showed all their love for Tendulkar by chanting 'Sachin Sachin', taking the master blaster back to his playing days. While Laxman and Rahul Dravid produced a match-winning 376-run stand after India followed on against Australia, Harabhajan and Tendulkar came up with stellar bowling performances. Harbhajan even took a hat-trick in his match haul of 13 wickets.

"The game changed so quickly because of that hat-trick. The way we won the game ushered in a new phase for the Indian team. Bhajji was sensational, got Ricky Ponting out so many times and Laxman and Dravid partnership did wonders for the confidence of the dressing room," said Tendulkar. The electric atmosphere at the Eden Gardens reminded Harbhajan of his playing days.

"The atmosphere here takes me back to 15 years ago. Test cricket was different back then. It is a special feeling and I feel so much love every time I come here. Hats off to Ganguly for doing this. Even if I play under 100 captains, he will always be my captain," said the champion off-spinner. Tendulkar had heard good things about Harbhajan from the local officials during a game in Mohali and, subsequently, asked for the spinner to bowl to him in the India nets. Harbhajan, a teenager then, was in awe of Tendulkar.

"The first time I met Bhajji was in Mohali. The people there were talking about him, 'he is a good spinner who bowls a good doosra'," said Tendulkar. Talking about the pink-ball Test, Laxman and Tendulkar predicted more help for the seamers in the evening session. Bangladesh struggled to 73 for six at lunch on day one before being all out for 106.

Pacer Ishant Sharma picked up five wickets, while Umesh Yadav snapped three. There were two wickets for Mohammed Shami. "Earlier on there was not much for the pacers, the ball was not swinging much but as the lacquer went off the ball, there was swing and off the pitch movement which gives less time to the batsman to adjust to. I feel, the lateral movement will increase in the evening," said Tendulkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Eight SCO States’ Heads sign protocol of 5th Meeting of Ministries and DST

The 5th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO Member States Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology and Permanent Working Group on ST Cooperation concluded in Moscow, Russia yesterday. Secretary, DSIR DG, C...

Around 22% groundwater has either dried up or in critical category: Minister

Almost 22 per cent of the groundwater in the country has either dried up or is in the critical category, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday underscoring the need to use the resource judiciously. The government has a...

Industry groups urge White House to finish overhauling U.S. environmental review process

More than 30 industry groups on Friday called on the Trump administration to finish a regulatory overhaul that would make it easier to clear federal environmental approval for big infrastructure projects such as pipelines and road expansion...

EXPLAINER-California faces decade of 'unique' wildfire blackouts

California utility PGE Corp has imposed 10 intentional blackouts this year to reduce risks its power infrastructure could spark wildfires and said they will continue for a decade.PGE initially said outages would happen only a couple of time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019