Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to score 5000 runs as Test skipper

Virat Kohli on Friday became the first Indian to score 5000 runs in Tests as the skipper of the side. He achieved the feat on the first day of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh here at the Eden Gardens.

Before Kohli, MS Dhoni had the most number of Test runs as the skipper of the side. He had managed to register 3454 runs from 60 Tests. "Milestone Alert: @imVkohli completes 5000 Test runs as #TeamIndia captain. @Paytm#PinkBallTest #INDvBAN," BCCI tweeted.

South Africa's Graeme Smith has the record of scoring most runs as the skipper of an international side. Smith had registered 8659 runs from 109 matches.

In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the hosts bundled out the visitors for 106 runs. Ishant Sharma had taken the maximum wickets for India as he scalped five wickets.

In their innings, India lost their openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal with just 43 runs on the board. While filing this report, India had reached a score of 110/2. (ANI)

