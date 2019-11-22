International Development News
Day-night Test: India takes 68-run lead over Bangladesh on day one

India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 here at the Eden Gardens.

  Kolkata (West Bengal)
  Updated: 22-11-2019 20:49 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:49 IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli in action against Bangladesh (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 here at the Eden Gardens. India currently has a lead of 68 runs over the visitors.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 106, India got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put on 25 runs inside five overs, but their vigil at the crease was ended by Al-Amin Hossain as he dismissed Agarwal (14). Rohit got a reprieve in the 12th over as he was dropped by Al-Amin at fine-leg. The right-handed Rohit and Chesteshwar Pujara ensured India does not lose any more wickets before the tea break and the side went into the interval at a score of 35/1.

As soon as the play started after the tea break, Rohit (21) was adjudged leg-before wicket on the delivery bowled by Ebadat Hossain, reducing India to 43/2 in the 13th over. Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Pujara in the middle and the duo kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay as they kept on moving the scoreboard at a rapid pace. In the ongoing match, Kohli also went past the 5000-run mark as the skipper of the side.

Pujara brought up his half-century in the 36th over of the innings. However, soon after reaching the feat, Pujara (55) was sent back to the pavilion in the 40th over by Ebadat to leave India at 137/3. In the very same, skipper Kohli brought up his 23rd half-century in the longest format of the game. Kohli and Rahane ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play and India ended day one at the score of 174/3. Kohli and Rahane are unbeaten on 59 and 23 respectively.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh got off to a dismal start with the bat as they lost their opening five wickets with just 38 runs on the board. Shadman Islam (29), Imrul Kayes (4), Mominul Haque (0), Mohammad Mithun (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) failed to stay at the crease for a long time.

Umesh Yadav got the three wickets out of five. Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma picked one each. Mahmudullah and Liton Das stitched a brief 22-run stand, but their stint at the crease was cut short by Ishant as he sent Mahmudullah (6) back to the pavilion in the 20th over, reducing Bangladesh to 60/6.

Before the supper break, Das retired hurt on the score of 24 and Bangladesh went into the interval at 73/6. After the break, Ishant provided the seventh wicket to India as he clean bowled Ebadat Hossain (1) in the 24th over to leave Bangladesh at 82/7.

Mehidy Hasan then came out to the middle as a concussion substitute for Liton. Mehidy and Abu Jayed stitched together a 16-run stand, but Ishant got his fourth wicket as he had Mehidy (8) caught at the hands of Cheteshwar Pujara. After a span of seven runs, Ishant got his fifth wicket as he castled the stumps of Nayeem Hasan (19) to leave Bangladesh at 105/9.

Shami picked up the final wicket to bundle out Bangladesh for 106 in 30.3 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

