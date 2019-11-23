Steelers WR Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after sustaining a concussion in last Thursday's contest against the Cleveland Browns. The third-year wide receiver, who turned 23 on Friday, was injured in the second quarter of the 21-7 loss to the Browns as he was tackled by three Cleveland defenders. There was no penalty on the play.

He also is battling a knee injury. A second-round draft pick in 2017 out of Southern California, Smith-Schuster has 38 receptions this season in 10 games for 524 yards and three touchdowns. In 40 career games (30 starts) he has 207 receptions for 2,867 yards and 17 TDs.

Rookie wide receiver Diontae Johnson was taken off the injury list after recovering from his own concussion and is expected to pick up the slack in Smith-Schuster's absence. The Steelers also said that running back James Conner (shoulder) will not play Sunday and that cornerback Artie Burns (knee) is doubtful.

