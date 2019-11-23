International Development News
Bryant, Gustin to fill voids on Browns defense

  • Reuters
  • Cleveland
  Updated: 23-11-2019 02:07 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 02:06 IST
Needing to overcome for the suspensions of two starting defensive linemen, the Cleveland Browns promoted defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and defensive end Porter Gustin from the practice squad. Both will help pick up the slack for the departures of defensive end Miles Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who received suspensions in the wake of a fight Thursday with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett was suspended for the remainder of the season for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet.

The Browns are on a two-game winning streak heading into Sunday's home contest against the Miami Dolphins. Bryant, 26, went undrafted out of Florida Atlanta and had opportunities to make the rosters of Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and New York Jets prior to joining the Browns. Gustin, 22, is undrafted out of Southern California, playing in six games with the Trojans last season as a senior.

The Browns are still expected to be without tight end David Njoku (wrist), who will not come off injured reserve, according to an NFL Network report. Defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and safety Eric Murray (knee) are also out on Sunday. Linebacker Joe Schobert (groin) is questionable.

