International Development News
Development News Edition

Senators lead from start to finish vs. Rangers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 09:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 08:53 IST
Senators lead from start to finish vs. Rangers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

Thomas Chabot scored less than a minute into the game Friday night to give the host Ottawa Senators a lead they'd never relinquish in a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. Logan Brown, Tyler Ennis, and Anthony Duclair also scored for the surging Senators, who have won three straight and are 10-5-0 since a 1-6-1 start. Goalie Anders Nilsson made 30 saves.

Jacob Trouba scored for the Rangers, who have lost three of four -- a span in which their only win came against the NHL-leading Washington Capitals. Goalie Henrik Lundqvist recorded 35 saves. The Senators jumped out right away when Chabot's rebound of Brady Tkachuk's shot rang off the top post and into the net just 57 seconds after the opening faceoff.

The Senators used the top post again fewer than six minutes later. Jean-Gabriel Pageau won a battle for the puck along the boards near the Rangers' net and passed to Brown, who beat Lundqvist for his first NHL goal at the 6:32 mark. Brown, 21, was playing in his 15th NHL game. The Rangers rode a faceoff win to Trouba's goal with 2:40 left in the opening period. Greg McKegg wrested the puck away from Chris Tierney to begin a sequence that ended when Trouba's slap shot sailed under the stick of a screened Nilsson, who looked in both directions after the puck flew by him.

A Rangers turnover in the neutral zone led to an impressive individual effort by Ennis early in the second period. Ennis, skating up the left side, outraced Filip Chytil, who was trying to poke the puck free. Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei then tried to check Ennis, who reached around Skjei and poked the puck home a mere 1:11 into the period. The Senators scored their final goal on a five-on-three power play generated when the Rangers were whistled for having too many men on the ice before Trouba incurred a delay-of-game penalty. With five seconds left on the initial penalty, Duclair's shot from between the faceoff circles sailed past Lundqvist.

Duclair has four goals in his past four games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Campus siege nears end as Hong Kong gears up for election

A Hong Kong university campus under siege for more than a week was a deserted wasteland on Saturday, with a handful of protesters holed up in hidden refuges across the trashed grounds, as the citys focus turned to local elections. The siege...

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of Doctor Who, the British sci-fi series. The details of the characters to be played by the veteran duo are unknown, but shows writer Chris Chibnall said the a...

Pistons' first-half outburst sinks Hawks

Blake Griffin scored 24 points and the host Detroit Pistons had their highest-scoring first half in 36 years while snapping a five-game losing streak as they pummeled the Atlanta Hawks 128-103 on Friday. Andre Drummond had 23 points and 15 ...

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Kings

Spencer Dinwiddie continued to effectively fill in for injured Kyrie Irving by scoring 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets never trailed and recorded a 116-97 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Dinwiddie started in place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019