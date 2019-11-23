International Development News
Development News Edition

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:16 IST
Dinwiddie leads Nets past Kings
Image Credit: Flickr

Spencer Dinwiddie continued to effectively fill in for injured Kyrie Irving by scoring 23 points as the Brooklyn Nets never trailed and recorded a 116-97 victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Dinwiddie started in place of Irving for the fourth straight game. Irving missed his fourth consecutive game due to right shoulder impingement and the Nets did not provide a further update on his status.

Without Irving's 28.5 points per game, Dinwiddie set a career-high by getting at least 20 points for the fourth straight game. He shot 8 of 15 overall, hit all seven of his free-throw attempts and handed out seven assists in helping the Nets win for the third time in four games. Joe Harris matched a season-high with 22 points, equaling his season-best set last Saturday in Chicago. He shot 8 of 11 and hit a season-best five 3-pointers.

Dinwiddie and Harris sparkled on a night in which the Nets shot 50.6 percent, hit 12 3-pointers and owned a commanding 48-33 rebounding edge. Brooklyn's Garrett Temple added a season-high 18 points and Jarrett Allen collected 11 points and nine rebounds after being listed as probable on the injury report due to a sprained right ankle.

The Kings lost for the third time in their last nine games since opening the season with five straight losses. They began a four-game road trip and a stretch of 12 out of 16 games on the road without Bogdan Bogdanovic, who sat out with left hamstring tightness. The Kings struggled to produce offensively. Sacramento shot 45.3 percent and a season-worst 15.4 percent (4 of 26) from 3-point range.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting but had little help. Buddy Hield added 16 but shot 6 of 15 and missed 7 of 8 from behind the arc. The Nets began pulling away in the second quarter when Harris scored 12 points and hit four 3-pointers to give Brooklyn its first double-digit lead at 37-27 with 9:34 left. Brooklyn held a 56-49 lead by halftime, took a 66-51 lead on 3-pointer by Temple with 9 1/2 minutes left in the third, and carried an 86-70 lead into the fourth.

Brooklyn put away the game even further by taking a 96-75 lead on a 3-pointer by Theo Pinson a little more than two minutes into the fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath pays tributes to former servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to former servicemen and their families in Lucknow, and said the country is proud of them. Addressing the audience, which had gathered at the AMC Stadium here, Singh said The nation i...

Security beefed up at offices of political parties

In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders residences to prevent untoward incidents, an official said on Saturday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chi...

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019