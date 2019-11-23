International Development News
Development News Edition

Sixers hand slumping Spurs 8th straight loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:19 IST
Sixers hand slumping Spurs 8th straight loss
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tobias Harris scored 26 points while Joel Embiid added 21 points and 14 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Friday. Al Horford scored 18 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 to carry the Sixers to their third win in a row.

Ben Simmons completed a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for Philadelphia, which improved to 6-0 at home. DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 29 points while Rudy Gay added 22 and LaMarcus Aldridge had 17.

The reeling Spurs fell to 5-11 overall and suffered their eighth consecutive loss, the longest skid since head coach Gregg Popovich took over in 1996-97. The Sixers built an early 13-point lead and then fended off the pesky Spurs.

San Antonio trailed by 11 before Gay connected on a four-point play with 54 seconds remaining in the first half. Gay led all scorers with 17 points at the break. While Embiid was saddled with three fouls in the first half, Harris paced the Sixers with 13 points as they went into the locker room with a 59-52 lead.

DeRozan hit a driving layup and then two free throws to pull the Spurs within 74-71 with 5:20 left in the third. Aldridge followed with a turnaround jumper to cap an 11-2 run which cut the Philadelphia advantage to one. The Sixers pulled away again and led 87-80 at the end of the third.

Patty Mills knocked down a trey from the top of the key to close the Spurs within 90-85, but the Sixers came back with a pair of free throws and a layup by Harris to go back ahead by nine with 9:55 left. DeRozan kept the Spurs within striking distance after a layup with 5:47 remaining had them trailing 101-95.

Korkmaz knocked down a trey and Harris converted a difficult shot in the paint to put the Sixers ahead 108-97 with 4:23 remaining. Korkmaz's fourth 3-pointer gave the Sixers an 11-point lead at 111-100 with 2:28 left and ultimately helped seal the win.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath pays tributes to former servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to former servicemen and their families in Lucknow, and said the country is proud of them. Addressing the audience, which had gathered at the AMC Stadium here, Singh said The nation i...

Security beefed up at offices of political parties

In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders residences to prevent untoward incidents, an official said on Saturday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chi...

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019