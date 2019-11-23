International Development News
Pant, Gill released from Test squad to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, KS Bharat joins as cover

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have been released from the current Test squad against Bangladesh to play in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Image Credit: ANI

Wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have been released from the current Test squad against Bangladesh to play in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have been released from the current Test squad to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament for their respective state teams. Andhra's wicket-keeper batsman KS Bharat has joined the Test squad as a replacement," BCCI said in a statement.

The Andhra wicket-keeper joined the Indian team as Pant's replacement. Andhra have not qualified for the Super League in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Pant will be available for Delhi's next two Super League matches, against Haryana on November 24 and Rajasthan on November 27, and for the semi-finals and final if Delhi make it that far.

On the other hand, Gill will be available for Punjab for their next two Super League matches against Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on November 24 and 25 respectively. Pant and Gill were a part of India's Test squad but they didn't get the chance in both the matches. India won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore while the second Test which is a day-night match is being played in Kolkata.

India had a lead of 68 runs after bundling out Bangladesh for 106 on day one. The hosts will resume their innings from 174/3 on day two. On November 21, India announced the squad for the home series against West Indies in which Pant got a spot in both the formats. The teams will face each other in three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from December 6.

India's squad against West Indies: ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

