Jazz hang on to defeat Warriors

  Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 23-11-2019 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:30 IST
Mike Conley and Bogan Bogdanovic combined for 10 points in a 16-2, second-quarter burst Friday night that ultimately helped propel the host Utah Jazz to a 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Salt Lake City. In winning a second straight game, the Jazz led by as many as 21 points early in the fourth quarter before the Warriors made an improbable late run that defied a fourth game in six nights on the road.

Golden State used two hoops by Alec Burks and a third by Glenn Robinson III with 22.8 seconds remaining to climb within 111-109, then got a break when Conley missed the second of two free throws with 17.2 seconds left, giving Golden State possession of the ball, down by three. The Warriors chose to go for a quick two-pointer, but Burks missed from short range and the Jazz iced the win when Donovan Mitchell hit one of two foul shots with 10.6 seconds to go.

Utah, which won 122-108 at Golden State last week, led just 44-41 before using its 16-2 flurry to go up 60-43 late in the first half. The Jazz led 65-51 at halftime, 90-72 after three quarters and 95-74 following a Jeff Green hoop in the first minute of the fourth period before Golden State made the finish interesting.

Mitchell finished with 30 points, Conley 27 and Bogdanovic 17 for the Jazz, who were playing the front end of a home back-to-back. Utah hosts New Orleans on Saturday night. Emmanuel Mudiay was a fourth player scoring in double figures with 11 points for the Jazz, who outshot the Warriors 50.6 percent to 45.7.

With Draymond Green missing his second straight game with a sore heel, Golden State suited up just eight players, and seven of them scored in double figures. Burks led the way with 20 points, followed by Omari Spellman with 18, Robinson and Ky Bowman with 17 apiece, Jordan Poole with 13, Eric Paschall with 12 and Marquese Chriss with 10.

The loss was Golden State's ninth in its last 10 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

