New Zealand v England 1st Test scoreboard
Wellington, Nov 23 (AFP) Scoreboard at the close of day three in the first Test between New Zealand and England at Mount Maunganui on Saturday:
England 1st innings: 353 New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 144-4)
J. Raval c Denly b Leach 19 T. Latham lbw Curran 8
K. Williamson c Stokes b Curran 51 R. Taylor c Pope b Stokes 25
H. Nicholls lbw Root 41 B. Watling not out 119
C. de Grandhomme c Sibley b Stokes 65 M. Santner not out 31
Extras: (B-22, LB-4, W-7, NB-2) 35 Total: (six wickets, 141 overs) 394
Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-72, 3-106, 4-127, 5-197, 6-316 Bowling: Broad 25-10-45-0, Archer 30-8-84-0, Curran 23-6-74-2, Leach 37-6-97-1, Stokes 16-4-37-2 (w2, 1nb), Root 10-2-31-1. (AFP) APA
