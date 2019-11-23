Bangladesh 152/6 at stumps, trail India by 89 runs

Bangladesh were 152/6 at stumps on the second day of the Day/Night Test against India here on Saturday. The visitors were trailing by 89 runs with four wickets remaining at the Eden Gardens.

Earlier, captain Virat Kohli scored 136 as India declared their first innings at 347/9 for a lead of 241 runs, after bowling out Bangladesh for 106 on an opening day. Brief scores:

Bangladesh 106 all out in 30.3 overs and 152/6 in 32.3 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim batting 59, Mahmudullah retired hurt 39; Ishant Sharma 4/39, Umesh Yadav 2/40) India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).

