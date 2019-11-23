International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of series sweep

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 20:49 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli, Ishant put rampant India on verge of series sweep
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

India captain Virat Kohli embellished the pink-ball test with a sparkling century and his quick bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 152-6 as the hosts closed on a 2-0 series sweep on day two of the second and final test on Saturday. After India declared their first innings on 347-9 in their maiden day-night test, Bangladesh risked losing the match inside two days following a spectacular top-order collapse.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, who made 39 before a hamstring injury forced him to retire hurt, batted resolutely to force a third day at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Mushfiqur will resume on 59 on Sunday, hoping to continue the fight though India look set to seal their 12th consecutive home series victory.

Earlier, Kohli smashed a magnificent 136 and added 99 runs with Ajinkya Rahane who fell for a fluent 51. The India captain cover-drove Ebadot Hossain to reach 99 and, with the crowd chanting his name, took two off spinner Taijul Islam to bring up his 27th test century, and 20th as captain.

He removed his helmet to soak up the applause but the proper celebration happened a little later when he hit Abu Jayed for four consecutive boundaries. Ebadot dismissed Kohli when Taijul moved from deep square leg and hurled himself into the air to take a stunning catch.

Kohli hit 18 fours in his 194-ball vigil, outlasting the entire Bangladesh team who had folded in 30.3 overs in their first innings. Armed with the heavily-lacquered ball, Ishant, who had taken 5-22 in the first innings, wrecked the Bangladesh top order to return figures of 4-39.

Mominul Haque made a nightmarish debut as Bangladesh's test captain, being dismissed for a duck in both innings. Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah, however, refused to throw in the towel, displaying the stomach for a fight that was lacking among their team mates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Australian politician says media revelations of Chinese spying disturbing

A senior Australian politician on Saturday said he was disturbed by the reported efforts of China to infiltrate politics in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan detailed by an asylum seeker who said he was a Chinese spy.Resource-rich Australias ...

Anti-govt protesters in Bolivia lift road blockades ahead of talks with interim president

Anti-government demonstrators in Bolivia lifted road blockades ahead of talks with interim President Jeanine Anez on Saturday aimed at ending weeks of unrest, as Congress prepared to pass a bill to pave the way for new elections.The develop...

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors arrested

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Fadnavis should resign as Maha CM, Pawar from Deputy CM's post: Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should resign. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, now Fadnavis should resign from Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019