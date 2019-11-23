The following are the top and expected stories at 2110 hours:

SPO-CRI-LD PINK Sublime Kohli, lethal Ishant push India closer to big win

By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Virat Kohli conjured up a classic hundred in his first tryst with the pink ball while a lethal Ishant Sharma tormented Bangladesh batsmen yet again to push India towards victory in their maiden day/night Test, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-PINK-LD PANT

Pant, Gill released from India's Test squad to play Mushtaq Ali, KS Bharat to join as Saha cover Kolkata/New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Indian selection committee has decided to release Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill from the Test squad to get some match time in domestic cricket ahead of the limited overs series against the West Indies next month.

SPO-CRI-PINK-KOHLI-RECORD

Kohli equals Ponting's record of most tons as captain Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Adding another feather to his illustrious cap, Virat Kohli on Saturday equalled Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain.

SPO-IOA-CWG-SHOOTING

IOA to wait for CGF's meeting with ISSF next month on 2022 CWG withdrawal proposal New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association's proposal to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games was not put up for approval of Executive Council as it would have amounted to jumping the gun before a crucial meeting between CGF and the ISSF top brass, President Narinder Batra said on Saturday.

SPO-BOX-VIJENDER

No stopping Vijender, claims 12th successive professional win Dubai, Nov 23 (PTI) Indian boxing star Vijender Singh demolished Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu to claim his 12th successive win and ensure that his four-year unbeaten streak in the professional circuit remained intact.

SPO-CRI-WARNE

Hope India play a day/night Test in Adelaide: Warne Melbourne, Nov 23 (PTI) With India's first ever Day/Night Test underway, Australian spin legend Shane Warne is hoping Virat Kohli and his men will agree to play with the pink ball when they tour Australia next year.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri satges comeback, makes cut at RSM Classic Sea Island (US), Nov 23 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri staged a superb comeback with four birdies in five holes to make the cut at the RSM Classic here.

SPO-DAVIS-MUKUND

Davis Cup: Sasi Mukund pulls out of Pakistan tie New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Young Sasi Kumar Mukund on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to a foot injury.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND

Anand has another mixed day, Carlsen extends lead Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand had another mixed day as he won one, lost one and drew one game in the Tata Steel Rapid and blitz chess tournament here on Saturday.

SPO-HOCK-MARIJNE

Fitness will be key to India's consistency in run-up to Tokyo Olympics: Marijne Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Fitness will be key as the Indian women's hockey team eye consistency in the run-up to next year's Tokyo Olympics, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said on Saturday.

SPO-AIFF-NADA

AIFF, NADA to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will partner with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct workshops on anti-doping awareness.

SPO-CRI-RAYUDU-HCA

Ruyudu accuses HCA of corruption, asks minister to intervene Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association of indulging in "rampant corruption" and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene.

SPO-BAD-ASHWINI

Ashwini focussing on being fit and ready for Olympic qualification Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Eyeing an Olympic berth at the 2020 Tokyo Games, India's doubles specialist Ashwini Ponappa on Saturday said she is working on her fitness and strength to be in good shape for the upcoming season.

