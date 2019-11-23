International Development News
Development News Edition

Batting at twilight was most difficult, says Pujara

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:00 IST
Batting at twilight was most difficult, says Pujara

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said facing the pink ball under lights, especially at twilight, was the most difficult task during their maiden Day/Night Test against Bangladesh here. Pujara, who boasts of a double century with the pink ball at the domestic level, became the first Indian to score a fifty in a Day/Night Test but failed to convert his 55 into a bigger score on Friday.

"Batting under lights was difficult but when we start playing under lights, it's a bit more challenging. The first session is slightly easier to bat when there are no lights. But when the lights come into play, the ball starts swinging a bit more. It's the most testing times of the day. It's easy to sight the ball under sunlight," Pujara said after the second day's proceedings. India declared their first innings at 347 for nine and then took quick four wickets before Bangladesh fought back with Mushfiqur Rahim's 59 not out.

"That (twilight) was the right time to bowl. The ball was swinging and we thought we can pick up early wickets. That was the right time and the dew wasn't there. Dew started after tea time." Pujara said the ideal time to bat with the pink ball is at the start of the innings and late into the final session.

"It's a mix of both. Once dew comes in it again becomes easier. It's the first couple of hours and maybe the last hour," Pujara said. Having faced both Kookaburra (Duleep Trophy) and SG pink balls, Pujara said the latter swings a bit more and also gives assistance to the spinners.

"This ball is travelling fast from the bat like Kookaburra but SG swings a little bit more. Again there's not much assistance for spinners with Kookaburra but we saw both Ashwin and Taijul spinning the ball here. There's little assitance for spinners but it still not as much as the red ball." PTI TAP AH AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

India's 2.2% population suffering from disability: NSO survey for July-Dec 2018

The overall percentage of persons with disabilities in the population was 2.2 percent from July 2018 to December 2018 in the country, showed a National Statistical Office NSO survey report on Saturday. The NSO, a wing of the Ministry of Sta...

Kohli's stunning dismissal fired us up: Bangladesh pacer Hossain

Bangladesh were staring at a defeat within three days in the ongoing DayNight Test but their pacer Al-Amin Hossain on Saturday said Indian captain Virat Kohlis dismissal off a stunning catch gave the visiting side some spark to continue the...

Maharashtra: Our 5 MLAs are not in contact with us, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

Five party MLAs are not in contact with us, said NCP leader Nawab Malik soon after a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party here on Saturday. Five of our MLAs are not in contact with us. Six are about to arrive and rest have arrived, Mal...

319 non-PNG industrial units shut, polluting vehicles fined Rs 49 lakh since Nov 16: DPCC

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC on Saturday said it had shut down 319 non-PNG industrial units and issued challans totaling Rs 49 lakh to polluting vehicles in the national capital since November 16. Environmental Compensation of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019