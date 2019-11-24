International Development News
Development News Edition

Horvat helps Canucks outlast Capitals in shootout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 02:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 02:13 IST
Horvat helps Canucks outlast Capitals in shootout
The Capitals thought they had scored in the fifth round when Lars Eller beat Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom (32 saves) with a shot. Image Credit: Flickr

Captain Bo Horvat scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon. Neither team scored in the shootout until Horvat beat Washington goalie Braden Holtby (31 saves) in the seventh round. That's the fourth shootout goal of Horvat's career, with each serving as the game-winning tally.

The Capitals thought they had scored in the fifth round when Lars Eller beat Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom (32 saves) with a shot. However, the officials reviewed the play and ruled that the puck hit the crossbar and did not go over the line. Markstrom came up big in the shootout, with saves on six of the seven shots.

This was the last of the two meetings between Vancouver and Washington this season. The Capitals rallied from a four-goal deficit to record a 6-5 victory on Oct. 25, and that came in a shootout. Nicklas Backstrom notched the deciding goal in that contest but missed a second straight game with an upper-body injury. Washington started quickly and found a number of scoring chances in the first 10 minutes. The Capitals broke through when Jakub Vrana blasted a high shot past Markstrom 2:22 into the game.

Vrana one-timed a pass from Eller in the right circle to give Washington the 1-0 lead. That held up until Elias Pettersson tied it with a power-play goal with six minutes remaining in the period. He one-timed a pass from J.T. Miller past Holtby (32 saves).

The Capitals had drawn overlapping minors which gave the Canucks a 5-on-3 advantage. Plus, Washington defenseman Michal Kempny lost his stick and couldn't get off the ice. He couldn't do much to block the Pettersson shot. Vancouver went 5-for-6 on the power play in its previous game, a 6-3 victory over Nashville on Thursday.

Neither team scored again but the Capitals came up with several changes in the final 40 seconds of regulation. They just could not beat Markstrom and the game went to overtime and then a shootout. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Canada's use of Huawei 5G would hamper its access to U.S. intelligence - U.S. official

The U.S. national security adviser urged Canada on Saturday not to use Huawei 5G technology, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the United States and expose Canadians to being profiled by the Chinese govern...

Flames beat Flyers in shootout to end slide

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of a shootout to give the visiting Calgary Flames a sorely-needed 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. The victory snaps a six-game 0-5-1 winless drought for the Flames, who scored...

Athletics-Marathon man Kipchoge, hurdler Muhammad world athletes of year

Kenyas marathon sub-two hour man Eliud Kipchoge and American 400m hurdles world record holder Dalilah Muhammad were named World Athletics athletes of the year on Saturday. Their titles were announced at the annual awards ceremony of the spo...

Cubs acquire RHP Cotton from Athletics

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Jharel Cotton from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for a reported 100,000 in cash considerations. Cotton was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday.The 27-year-old Cotton missed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019