Report: Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50K by NFL

  • Reuters
  Updated: 24-11-2019 04:08 IST
  Created: 24-11-2019 03:11 IST
Report: Steelers QB Rudolph fined $50K by NFL
Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and using it as a weapon. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The fine represents more than an entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267.

Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and using it as a weapon. Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no evidence of that.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban. Additionally, both teams were fined $250,000.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also tweeted the list of 29 members of the two teams who were fined $3,507 each for leaving the sidelines and entering the "fighting area." --Field Level Media

