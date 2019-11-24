NBA fines Clippers G Beverley $5K for flop offense

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $5,000 by the NBA on Saturday for violating the league's anti-flopping rule for the second time this season. The most recent incident by Beverley, a veteran in his eighth season, happened in the first quarter of Friday night's 122-119 home win against the Houston Rockets. He apparently overreacted while trying to draw a foul on Houston star James Harden.

On Thursday, Beverley received a warning from the league for flopping in Wednesday's win against the Boston Celtics. Beverley, who was held to six points on 2-for-6 shooting on Friday, is averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over 14 games (all starts) this season. In the Clippers' season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in October, Beverley was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing a ball into the crowd at the end of the game, even though his underhand toss apparently was to celebrate the win after he high-fived teammate Montrezl Harrell.

