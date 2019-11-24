International Development News
Coyotes snap Kings' five-game home winning streak

Goalie Antti Raanta made 43 saves as the Coyotes won for the fifth time in their last seven games and defeated the Kings for the second time in five days. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse, and Christian Fischer scored goals as the visiting Arizona Coyotes ended the Los Angeles Kings' five-game home winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon. Goalie Antti Raanta made 43 saves as the Coyotes won for the fifth time in their last seven games and defeated the Kings for the second time in five days. It was Arizona's ninth victory over Los Angeles in the last 13 meetings between the teams.

Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored goals for the Kings, who lost despite having a 45-19 shots-on-goal advantage. Los Angeles was defeated in its own building for the first time in November and is now 7-5-0 at home this season. Kessel gave the Coyotes an early 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 10:24 into the game. Arizona's center crossed the blue line on the rush and sent a pass to Clayton Keller after drawing the King's defense. Keller fed a pass right back to Kessel who scored into a wide-open net for his fourth of the season.

With the goal, the Coyotes scored for the third time on five power plays against the Kings over two games. Against the rest of the NHL, they are 10 of 69. The Kings tied the score 1-1 on a power-play goal of their own in the second period. Kopitar took a hard feed from Drew Doughty through the low slot and fired a shot that deflected off the glove of Raanta and into the goal. It was Kopitar's ninth of the season.

Crouse gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead 13 minutes later after Carl Soderberg took a shot from the left side that hit the right post. Crouse collected the rebound and scored past goalie Jonathan Quick, his fifth of the season. Fischer scored an empty-net goal with 2:10 remaining, his second, while the Kings scored late when Prokhorkin put one in the net with 1:35 seconds remaining, also his second.

Crouse left the game in the opening minute of the third period after losing his balance and crashing back-first into the boards behind the King's goal. He eventually skated off the ice with the help of the Coyotes medical personnel. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

