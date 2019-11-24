International Development News
Development News Edition

Point scores twice as Lightning crush Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 08:26 IST
Point scores twice as Lightning crush Ducks
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brayden Point scored two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Saturday night in Tampa, Fla. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and assist, Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the Lightning, who played without leading scorer Steven Stamkos (lower-body injury).

Hedman and Alex Killorn both extended their point streaks to seven games, matching the longest of their NHL careers. Derek Grant scored short-handed, Rickard Rakell also tallied, and Ryan Miller made 21 saves in his sixth start of the season for Anaheim, which dropped to 1-5-3 in the past nine games.

Point's third goal in two games moved Tampa Bay back in front for a third and final time, 3-2, at 12:39 of the second period. Patrick Maroon made it 4-2 when he put in a rebound at 14:25 of the second.

Cirelli and Ondrej Palat tacked on third-period power-play goals, the second and third of the game for Tampa Bay, to make it 6-2. After the Lightning took a 1-0 lead on the first goal by Point at 16:08 of the first period, Grant tied the score 1-1 with two minutes left in the opening period.

It was the fifth short-handed goal of the season for Anaheim, tying the Vegas Golden Knights for the league lead, and the second for Grant on the four-game road trip. Kucherov, who returned to the lineup after missing the 4-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with an upper-body injury, moved the Lightning back in front 2-1 at 5:28 of the second period.

Rakell tied the score 2-2 at 7:57 of the second when he scored off a feed from Ryan Getzlaf just as a Tampa Bay penalty expired. The goal extended Rakell's point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). Stamkos, who sustained the injury against the Blackhawks, leads the Lightning with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists).

Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm returned after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer and Zverev Mexico City match breaks world attendance record

Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germanys Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City. That sma...

Spurs snap skid with win over Knicks

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 23 points as the visiting San Antonio Spurs snapped an eight-game losing skid on Saturday with an 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks. DeMar DeRozan collected 21 points and nine rebounds and Patty Mills sank al...

UPDATE 2-Breakthrough in Bolivia as bill for new elections sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former President Evo Morales, a major breakthrough in the countrys political cris...

Copp's late winner helps Jets seesaw by Blue Jackets

Andrew Copp scored with less than two minutes remaining, and the host Winnipeg Jets beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in a roller coaster of a game Saturday night. With overtime looming, Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins tried to pass t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019