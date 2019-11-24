International Development News
Richardson leads Sixers in rout over Heat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Philadelphia
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 08:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 08:31 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Josh Richardson hit six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 points in his first game against his former team as the host Philadelphia 76ers routed the Miami Heat 113-86 on Saturday. Richardson returned after missing the last two games with a right hip flexor strain to shoot 11 for 15.

Joel Embiid had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Al Horford had 16. The Sixers have won four in a row and improved to 7-0 at home.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 20 points, Goran Dragic added 18, Bam Adebayo contributed 12 and Jimmy Butler had 11 on 4-for-13 shooting. It was Butler's first game back in Philadelphia since being traded in the offseason as part of a four-team deal. The Sixers jumped out to a 28-8 lead and maintained that momentum for the remainder of the first half as they rolled to a 55-35 lead.

Despite playing in the second leg of a back-to-back for the first time all season, Embiid looked fresh and finished the half with 13 points and eight rebounds. Butler, who was booed every time he touched the basketball, paced the Heat with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting The Heat were 1 for 12 from beyond the 3-point arc with 11 turnovers.

Philadelphia didn't let up and opened the third quarter with 10 straight points to push their lead to 30 at 65-35. Embiid knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, Harris added two free throws and Richardson hit a layup, forcing Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra to call an early timeout. Richardson later added a trey and the Sixers lead was 73-38.

The Heat scuffled throughout the entire third quarter and continued missing shots and committing turnovers. They trailed 92-59 at the end of the quarter as Herro hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Philadelphia kept the pressure on even with the huge lead and moved ahead 109-70 with 6:38 left when Mike Scott drained a deep 3-pointer.

