Khudobin wins goalie battle as Stars beat Blackhawks

Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

Anton Khudobin made 38 saves in regulation and overtime and was perfect in the shootout round to lead the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Khudobin denied Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to secure the victory, which was Dallas' sixth straight. Roope Hintz scored the Stars' regulation-time goal, and Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout round.

Olli Maatta scored the Blackhawks' only goal. Chicago earned a point for the extra-time loss but remained winless for the third game in a row. The defeat spoiled a terrific performance by Chicago goaltender Robin Lehner, who made 40 saves on 41 shots during regulation and overtime. Lehner gave the Blackhawks a chance in the shootout by denying a flurry of shots during an overtime power play for Dallas.

Dallas opened the scoring with 5:52 to go in the first period. Hintz deflected a wrist shot from John Klingberg into the net for his 10th goal of the season and his first since Nov. 1. The 23-year-old was playing in his first game in three weeks after dealing with a lower-body injury. Chicago evened the score at 1-1 with 2:36 remaining in the first period. Alex DeBrincat zipped a cross-ice pass to Maatta, who steadied the puck and punched a shot between Khudobin's leg pads for his first goal as a member of the Blackhawks.

Khudobin made a series of terrific saves early in the third period to preserve the tie score. He made a sprawling save to rob Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik on a one-timer from point-blank range, and he recovered before David Kampf and Andrew Shaw could punch in the loose puck on separate attempts. A video review confirmed the no-goal call. The Blackhawks provided a highlight-reel play of their own when defenseman Brent Seabrook blocked a shot against a wide-open Esa Lindell midway through the third period. Seabrook finished with three blocked shots, which was second on the team to Maatta (six).

Stars center Justin Dowling left with an upper-body injury in the third period and did not return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

